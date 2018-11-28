Speech to Text for Local school set to offer free breakfast for students

8 p.m. a wabash valley school system is looking to improve its student's performance. but the method.. involves the most important meal of the day. news 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us about a new focus on free breakfast. < "it is said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. that's even more true for kids going to school. now officals here at north daviess schools look to provide that meal for it's students." the cafeteria at north daviess elementary is a busy place at lunch. that's not quite the case for breakfast. "'have you had their breakfast their "'have you had for breakfast. quite the case that's not lunch. busy place at elementary is a busy place at lunch. that's not quite the case for breakfast. "'have you had their breakfast before?' i think i did once back in kindergarten but other then that not usually." jack murrie is in sixth grade. his story is pretty common at north daviess. that's a problem for educators. "concentration you know the cognitive development. the cognitive responses. the kids do much better when they've had a nutritious breakfast." only about twenty percent of north daviess students have breakfast. north daviess wants to change that. "the biggest reason we are doing this obviously is what it does for the kids in the classroom. so there's a huge impact breakfast has not only on academics but in the classrom in terms of how the kids act." breakfast will be provided free of charge. that includes students from kindergarten to twelfth grade. "tim called me and said are you sitting down? he said hey i am looking at having a free breakfast he said. i'm excited and he goes no, i mean for k-6 free breakfast. he said, actually it was k-12." funding for the meals comes from refunds from the usda. it means students will have the first meal of the day, for free, for the rest of the school year. "yeah, it'll be free. i mean i looked at the breakfast and it looks pretty good." "we're excited about the challenges that it also presents with extra staffing. some extra logisitics that we have to work through but that's small. that pales in comparison with the results that we should reap." "north daviess community schools will begin providing breakfast at the beginning of december. in daviess county, gary brian news 10." > > news 10." gary brian news 10." >