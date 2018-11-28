Clear

Police release the name of man found dead on 3rd Avenue

Police have released the name of a man that was found dead on a Terre Haute sidewalk last week.

the fire is under investigation. new information this midday -- involving a death investigation in terre haute... police say "isaac mcmullen" was found dead along the 13-hundred block of third avenue. terre haute police say the 57-year-old did not have a permanent home. at this time -- no foul play is suspected in his death. mcmullen's body was found on the sidewalk friday morning... the disturbing discovery led to confusion on social media. that's after police said people posted pictures of mcmullen -- saying he died from gunshot wounds. police confirmed those posts were fake. they say an "official" cause of death will be determined by the vigo county coroner. again -- police are "not"
