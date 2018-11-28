Speech to Text for Logansport fire that killed 4 children, 2 adults investigated as possible criminal case

light rain six people -- including four children -- are dead following a devastating house fire. it's a story we first brought you as "breaking news" on news 10 this morning. fire crews continue to search what's left inside the now destroyed home in logansport, indiana... police say the children -- killed in the blaze -- ranged from infant to 10-years-old. it all happened around 1:45 this morning. deputies on scene tried climbing the roof and broke windows to get inside -- but the flames were just too much. police say a man and woman made it out alive and were taken to the hospital. as of this afternoon -- the cause