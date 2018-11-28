Speech to Text for Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sky for the more clouds will move into the sky for the afternoon becoming mainly cloudy by tonight. could see a few flurries, or light rain before midnight. lows drop to 28. cloudy start tomorrow, with some rain possible in the afternoon. highs tomorrow at 46. then, continued more clouds will move into the sky for the afternoon becoming mainly cloudy by tonight. could see a few flurries, or light rain before midnight. lows drop to 28. cloudy start tomorrow, with some rain possible in the afternoon. highs tomorrow at 46. then, continued showers tomorrow night, lows at 38. more clouds will move into the sky for the afternoon becoming mainly cloudy by tonight. could see a few flurries, or light rain before midnight. lows drop to 28. cloudy start tomorrow, with some rain possible in the afternoon. highs tomorrow at 46. then, continued showers tomorrow night, lows at more clouds will move into the sky for the afternoon becoming mainly cloudy by tonight. could see a few flurries, or light rain before midnight. lows drop to 28. cloudy start tomorrow, with some rain possible in the afternoon. highs tomorrow at 46. then, continued showers tomorrow night, lows at more clouds will move into the sky for the afternoon becoming mainly cloudy by tonight. could see a few flurries, or light rain before midnight. lows drop to 28. cloudy start tomorrow, with some rain possible in the afternoon. highs tomorrow at 46. then, continued showers tomorrow more clouds will move into the sky for the afternoon becoming mainly cloudy by tonight. could see a few flurries, or light rain before midnight. lows drop to 28. cloudy start tomorrow, with some rain possible in the afternoon. highs tomorrow at 46. then, continued showers tomorrow night, lows at more clouds will move into the sky for the afternoon becoming mainly cloudy by tonight. could see a few flurries, or light rain before midnight. lows drop to 28. cloudy start tomorrow, with some rain possible in the afternoon. highs tomorrow at 46. then, continued showers tomorrow night, lows at 38. more clouds will move into the sky for the afternoon becoming mainly cloudy by tonight. could see a few flurries, or light rain before midnight. lows drop to 28. cloudy start tomorrow, with some rain possible in the afternoon. highs tomorrow at 46. then, continued showers tomorrow night, lows at 38.