Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Posted: Wed Nov 28 09:25:50 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 28 09:29:13 PST 2018
more clouds will move into the sky for the afternoon becoming mainly cloudy by tonight. could see a few flurries, or light rain before midnight. lows drop to 28. cloudy start tomorrow, with some rain possible in the afternoon. highs tomorrow at 46. then, continued showers tomorrow night, lows at 38.
Terre Haute
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Brazil
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Some sunshine, but becoming cloudy
