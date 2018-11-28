Clear

"From Dope to Hope" Author Tim Ryan to speak at Indiana Theatre

Dec. 11th at 5pm , the event is free including free parking at the sky garden garage, t shirts, finger food.

Posted: Wed Nov 28 05:39:02 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 28 05:40:00 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

is only here for a limited time. <jon talks with jase allup, health educator. nationally recognized speaker tim ryan, author of "from dope to hope," will visit terre haute on tuesday, dec. 11 to share his story of recovery from addiction. he will speak during a town hall that will begin at 5 p.m. in the indiana theatre. the event is free. ryan is a leading voice in the opioid epidemic. ryan will be sharing his inspiring story of how recovery is possible. ryan also lost his 20-year-old son to a drug overdose. the event is free, including free parking at the sky garden garage, t-shirts, finger food and gift <jon talks with jase allup, health educator. nationally recognized speaker tim ryan, author of "from dope to hope," will visit terre haute on tuesday, dec. 11 to share his story of recovery from addiction. he will speak during a town hall that will begin at 5 p.m. in the indiana theatre. the event is free. ryan is a leading voice in the opioid epidemic. ryan will be sharing his inspiring story of how recovery is possible. ryan also lost his 20-year-old son to a drug overdose. the event is free, including free parking at the sky garden garage, t-shirts, finger food and gift bags.
