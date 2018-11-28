Speech to Text for "From Dope to Hope" Author Tim Ryan to speak at Indiana Theatre

nationally recognized speaker tim ryan, author of "from dope to hope," will visit terre haute on tuesday, dec. 11 to share his story of recovery from addiction. he will speak during a town hall that will begin at 5 p.m. in the indiana theatre. the event is free. ryan is a leading voice in the opioid epidemic. ryan will be sharing his inspiring story of how recovery is possible. ryan also lost his 20-year-old son to a drug overdose. the event is free, including free parking at the sky garden garage, t-shirts, finger food and gift bags.