Clear

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Wednesday, November 28th

Posted: Wed Nov 28 04:15:41 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 28 04:17:06 PST 2018

Speech to Text for All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

take a good look at this surveillance video. it could help solve a thanksgiving morning burglary. it happened at "bev's diner" on south 25th street in terre haute. police believe this man might also be involved in other burglaries around the city. if you have any information -- call crime stoppers at 812 238 stop.

///

take a good look at this surveillance video. it could help solve a thanksgiving morning burglary. it happened at "bev's diner" on south 25th street in terre haute. police believe this man might also be involved in other burglaries around the city. if you have any information -- call crime stoppers at 812 238 stop.

///

happening today -- your chance to get rid of old or unwanted prescription drugs. you can drop them off at ivy tech in terre haute. that address is on your screen. the event is from 10 until 2. officials will properly dispose of the drugs for you. the indiana attorney general says having unused -- unwanted -- and expired medications lying around can be dangerous.

////

also happening today -- the final round of community conversations on the future of vigo county schools. tonight's meetings will be held at honey creek -- otter creek -- sarah scott and woodrow wilson middle schools. staff will be at those schools from 6-30 until 8 tonight. you can talk about concerns. and what you hope to see happen. parents can attend any school -- not just their child's.

///

starting next month -- students in the north daviess community school corporation will be able to get free breakfasts. that's with the help of a refund from the u-s-d-a. elementary principle "renee judy" says she hopes having breakfast will help students perform better in the classroom. north daviess plans to provide the free meals through the rest of the school year.

///

you can help make the holidays brighter for children in our area. this friday -- you can help us in supporting the marines " toys for tots" campaign. they will be collecting new toys and monetary donations at our studio. you can find us at 8th and ohio streets in downtown terre haute. just pull up to our curb between 7 in the morning and 6-30 in the evening.

Terre Haute
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 18°
Robinson
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 15°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 6°
Rockville
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Casey
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 9°
Brazil
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Marshall
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Some sunshine, but becoming cloudy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Morning sunshine, then clouds moving back in. High: 34°

Image

Casey-Westfield basketball

Image

THS Girls basketball

Image

Casey-Westfield basketball

Image

THN Girls basketball

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Rose-Hulman edible car contest

Image

Keeping yourself safe from construction scams

Image

Classic draw

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art