All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

take a good look at this surveillance video. it could help solve a thanksgiving morning burglary. it happened at "bev's diner" on south 25th street in terre haute. police believe this man might also be involved in other burglaries around the city. if you have any information -- call crime stoppers at 812 238 stop.

///

take a good look at this surveillance video. it could help solve a thanksgiving morning burglary. it happened at "bev's diner" on south 25th street in terre haute. police believe this man might also be involved in other burglaries around the city. if you have any information -- call crime stoppers at 812 238 stop.

///

happening today -- your chance to get rid of old or unwanted prescription drugs. you can drop them off at ivy tech in terre haute. that address is on your screen. the event is from 10 until 2. officials will properly dispose of the drugs for you. the indiana attorney general says having unused -- unwanted -- and expired medications lying around can be dangerous.

////

also happening today -- the final round of community conversations on the future of vigo county schools. tonight's meetings will be held at honey creek -- otter creek -- sarah scott and woodrow wilson middle schools. staff will be at those schools from 6-30 until 8 tonight. you can talk about concerns. and what you hope to see happen. parents can attend any school -- not just their child's.

///

starting next month -- students in the north daviess community school corporation will be able to get free breakfasts. that's with the help of a refund from the u-s-d-a. elementary principle "renee judy" says she hopes having breakfast will help students perform better in the classroom. north daviess plans to provide the free meals through the rest of the school year.

///

you can help make the holidays brighter for children in our area. this friday -- you can help us in supporting the marines " toys for tots" campaign. they will be collecting new toys and monetary donations at our studio. you can find us at 8th and ohio streets in downtown terre haute. just pull up to our curb between 7 in the morning and 6-30 in the evening.