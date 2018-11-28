Clear

Morning sunshine, then clouds moving back in. High: 34°

An area of high pressure at the surface will try to pinch some clouds out of the sky for your Wednesday, but the high doesn't appear to pack enough of a punch to clear the sky in its entirety.

Posted: Wed Nov 28 03:37:51 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 28 04:16:21 PST 2018

Wednesday: Morning sunshine, then clouds moving back in. High: 34°

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and not as cold. Low: 28°

Thursday: Cloudy and warmer. High: 44°

Detailed Forecast: An area of high pressure at the surface will try to pinch some clouds out of the sky for your Wednesday, but the high doesn't appear to pack enough of a punch to clear the sky in its entirety. We're going with a partly sunny sky and temperatures that will gradually warm up a bit. Highs for Wednesday look to be in the 30s, which is an improvement from where we've been. By tomorrow, more clouds stream in and rain will again become possible. Much warmer air arrives just in time for the weekend, but so to do chances for rain.

Terre Haute
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 18°
Robinson
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 15°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 6°
Rockville
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Casey
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 9°
Brazil
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Marshall
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Some sunshine, but becoming cloudy
WTHI Temps

