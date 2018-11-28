Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Wednesday: Morning sunshine, then clouds moving back in. High: 34°

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and not as cold. Low: 28°

Thursday: Cloudy and warmer. High: 44°

Detailed Forecast: An area of high pressure at the surface will try to pinch some clouds out of the sky for your Wednesday, but the high doesn't appear to pack enough of a punch to clear the sky in its entirety. We're going with a partly sunny sky and temperatures that will gradually warm up a bit. Highs for Wednesday look to be in the 30s, which is an improvement from where we've been. By tomorrow, more clouds stream in and rain will again become possible. Much warmer air arrives just in time for the weekend, but so to do chances for rain.

Download our Alexa Skill now! Text Alexa to 89031