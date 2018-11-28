Clear

Casey-Westfield basketball

Warriors stay unbeaten with win at West Vigo

Posted: Tue Nov 27 21:59:24 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 27 21:59:24 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

welcome back... the west vigo boys basketball team tipped off their season tonight with a tough opner against unbeaten casey-westfield.... the west vigo students were rocking the green dome.... the vikings tried everything to stop casey big man luke richards, but it didn't matter. he beats the triple team....richards had 21 points.... seven seconds to go in the third quarter....great play by west vigo to beat the buzzer... sean roberts nice dime to dane andrews....west vigo trailed by 10 going to the fourth quarter... kaleb hannahs led west vigo with 16....nice one on one move and the jumper.... casey just has to many weapons...noah livingston buries one of his four three's in the game... casey-westfield stays perfect on the season, the warriors
Casey-Westfield basketball

THS Girls basketball

Casey-Westfield basketball

THN Girls basketball

Tuesday Late Forecast

Rose-Hulman edible car contest

Keeping yourself safe from construction scams

Classic draw

Hey Kevin - 11/27

Giving Tuesday at the Woods

