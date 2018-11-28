Clear

THS Girls basketball

Lady Braves win at home over Northview

Posted: Tue Nov 27 21:58:23 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 27 21:58:24 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for THS Girls basketball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are now five and ohh after their 64-47 win at west vigo... northview girls visited terre haute south... lady braves natalie morris banks in a three to give south an early lead... south's zayda hatfield is a scrapper on the defensive end, she's always in the passing lane.... she gets the steal and converts two of her 12 points.... off the in bounds....makayla sparks gets open and nails the 15-footer for northview.. lady knights fall on
Terre Haute
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 9°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Indianapolis
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 7°
Rockville
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 9°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 7°
Brazil
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 9°
Marshall
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 9°
Light Evening Snow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Casey-Westfield basketball

Image

THS Girls basketball

Image

Casey-Westfield basketball

Image

THN Girls basketball

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Rose-Hulman edible car contest

Image

Keeping yourself safe from construction scams

Image

Classic draw

Image

Hey Kevin - 11/27

Image

Giving Tuesday at the Woods

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art