Casey-Westfield basketball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back... the west vigo boys basketball team tipped off their season tonight with a tough opner against unbeaten casey-westfield.... the west vigo students were rocking the green dome.... the vikings tried everything to stop casey big man luke richards, but it didn't matter. he beats the triple team....richards had 21 points.... seven seconds to go in the third quarter....great play by west vigo to beat the buzzer... sean roberts nice dime to dane andrews....west vigo trailed by 10 going to the fourth quarter... kaleb hannahs led west vigo with 16....nice one on one move and the jumper.... casey just has to many weapons...noah livingston buries one of his four three's in the game... casey-westfield stays perfect on the season, the warriors