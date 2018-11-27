Speech to Text for THN Girls basketball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the road....terre haute south wins 50-44... terre haute north girls were at home against mooresville... emma saunders jumper draws north to within five in the second quarter... late first half....aundrea kearschner with the nice take and kiss off glass... she led the lady patriots with 20 points.... this was a back breaker for north....mooresville goes the length of the court in five seconds to