Clear

Tuesday Late Forecast

Tuesday Late Forecast

Posted: Tue Nov 27 19:43:07 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 27 19:43:07 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Tuesday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

low around 18. west northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. chance of precipitation is 10%. wednesday increasing clouds, with a high near 33. west southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. wednesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. south southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. tonight mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 18. west northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. chance of precipitation is 10%. wednesday increasing clouds, with a high near 33. west southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. wednesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. south southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. thanks weather...
Terre Haute
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Robinson
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 9°
Rockville
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Casey
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 5°
Brazil
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Marshall
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
Light Evening Snow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THN Girls basketball

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Rose-Hulman edible car contest

Image

Keeping yourself safe from construction scams

Image

Classic draw

Image

Hey Kevin - 11/27

Image

Giving Tuesday at the Woods

Image

Giving Tuesday at the Parke Vermillion Humane Society

Image

Shopping for Toys for Tots in Brazil

Image

Police search for burglary suspect

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art