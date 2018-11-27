Speech to Text for Tuesday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

low around 18. west northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. chance of precipitation is 10%. wednesday increasing clouds, with a high near 33. west southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. wednesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. south southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. tonight mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 18. west northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. chance of precipitation is 10%. wednesday increasing clouds, with a high near 33. west southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. wednesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. south southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. thanks weather...