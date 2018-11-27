Speech to Text for Rose-Hulman edible car contest

school year. wabash valley kids received a chance to explore engineering. that exploration put them in close contact with food. rose-hulman institute of technolgy held an edible car contest today. students in grades third through 8th designed their own cars. afterwards they were able to put those cars to the test. rose-hulman students help to oversee the entire project. the program aims to get children excited about stem careers. that's science, technology, engineering and mathematics. "no matter what type of engineering you go into the design is the really important part. we're kind of getting kids to think through the design aspect of building their car before they begin and then we're also letting them do some trial and error." the pew research center says stem workers have a pay advantage over