Keeping yourself safe from construction scams

can "anything can happen when you start paying money up front." more than four thousand dollars are gone after one vermillion county family tried to fix its roof. good evening and thank you for joining us. according to the vermillion county sheriffs office -- the family asked charles richardson the third to redo the roof on the house. after they paid him a down payment the family says they never saw the work done and couldn't get a reponse. news 10's sarah lehman joins us now in the studio. she has more on how you can make sure this doesn't happen to you. rondrell... the vermillion county sheriff says the interaction seemed normal. like any other business transaction would go. but once the family paid the down payment of more than four thousand dollars...that's when things took a turn. < it started out as a conversation over facebook. a man messaged charles richardson the third to try and redo their roof. "everything really looks good on this case until the money was paid." richardson asked for more than four thousand dollars for a down payment. the family paid it in cash and then they don't hear anything. "fourty three hundred dollars in cash was paid up front. that's where everything gets a little bit iffy if you ask me. and i always encourage people unless you know that person really well you absolutely trust them with anything i do not encourage anyone to pay anything upfront." phelps says after the money was paid is when richardson stopped communicating with the family. it wasn't until months later they actually reported the suspected fraud...giving what phelps says was plenty of time to get the roof redone. "there was a lag in conversation he wasn't answering him back from july to september he finally the very last thing he did was hey just give me my money back then there was a short conversation, then it went quiet, then he was blocked." unfortunately, phelps says they see this kind of stuff pretty often. especially, with people knocking on doors offering services. he says there are a few ways to protect yourself and your wallet. "we recommend check people out don't take just one estimate get at least two /// don't let people pressure ya. that's the tactic that's going to work on just about all of us when you're trying to be nice. /// ask for license information ask for referals." > these kinds of construction scams happen mainly during warmer months. but there are scams that happen year round and you could easily be paying for it. phelps says when it comes to stuff like this -- trust your gut...if it's too good to be true it probably is. back to you. meanwhile vermillion county deputies eventually arrested richardson the third. he faces charges of theft and