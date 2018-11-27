Speech to Text for Giving Tuesday at the Woods

can contact them on facebook. back to you. saint mary-of-the-woods college put its own spin on giving tuesday today. the college hosted it's hashtag woods giving day campaign. it's the fourth year for the initiative. the goal is to gain 300 more donors. money was raised online through social media. today-- faculty.. staff... and alumni.. spent their time making calls to thank donors. organizers say the reaction is priceless. "to just hear a simple thank you on the other end of the phone sometimes they are a little caught off guard. so it is really great to hear their genuine reactions to us just thanking them and telling them how much we appreciate them. " last year's event raised more than