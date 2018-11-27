Speech to Text for Giving Tuesday at the Parke Vermillion Humane Society

today is today is giving tuesday. many folks across the wabash valley are lending a hand to help groups helping the community. news 10's jada huddlestun joins us now with more on how you can help. jada.. rondrell.. several humane societies are in need this time of year. i visited the parke vermillion county humane society this morning. i spoke with a local woman who says folks can give back beyond donating. < denise white lost her cat of 18 years a few years ago. that's when she decided to head to the parke vermillion county humane society. "we weren't going to get another cat for the office and we missed the presence of a cat so we came to the shelter and got arora." white says her new adopted friend has been a perfect match. shelter owner brenda boatwright says even with 45 other adoptions this month..the shelter is still struggling. "the adoptions have been great... they have picked up. the thing is you can pretty much guarentee for every dog we get adopted or fostered... we have some that have went to foster.. that two more come in." boatwright says that means some dogs will continue to be oustide in the elements. right now.. the shelter needs at least 10 adoptions to get all the animals indoors. once those animals are adopted.. there will be more on the way. "we have a list of people who still want to bring in their dogs. they can't take care of them for whatever reason and we have promised to give their dogs or cats a home. we can't bring those dogs in until the dogs here are adopted." shelter workers .. and pet owners agree... you can do your part by adopting. "breed shopping is fine and i understand but these poor babies didn't ask to be put here and they need a home.> here and they need a home.> if you can't adopt.. there's still a way to help this giving tuesday. just log onto facebook! shelter workers are collecting money..and facebook is matching the money they raise. if you're interested in donating or adopting... you