Shopping for Toys for Tots in Brazil

Posted: Tue Nov 27 15:17:27 PST 2018
toys were fyling off the shelves this morning at the brazil wal-mart. it was part a long-standing tradition. it's all in an effort to brighten the lives of local children. the marines teamed up with great dane trailers for the annual toys for tots shopping spree. great dane donated "8"-thousand dollars. sarah aguilar-skelton with great dane says.. she's made it a family affair. she's even gotten her "3"- kids involved this year. "you never know what can happen to you. so, let's just make sure that, bottom line, we need to help others, so that if we're in that place, maybe somebody will help us. it's a big karma thing." now you can also donate to the cause. this friday.. w-t-h-i t-v will once again team up with the marines outside our downtown terre haute studios. we'll be set up from "7" in the morning until "6:30" in the evening. a very important reminder.. folks needing to register to receive assistance have until december 6th. head to w-t-h-i t-v dot com for
