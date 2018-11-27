Speech to Text for Police search for burglary suspect

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

family. police need your help tonight. they're trying to identify a suspect from a burglary in terre haute. take a good look at your screen. these are surveillance photos from the scene. it happened at bev's diner early on thanksgiving morning. police believe this man might also be involved in other burglaries around the city. if you have any information, please call crime stoppers. that number is 812 238 stop.