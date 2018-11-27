Clear

Police search for burglary suspect

Posted: Tue Nov 27 15:13:01 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 27 15:13:03 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

family. police need your help tonight. they're trying to identify a suspect from a burglary in terre haute. take a good look at your screen. these are surveillance photos from the scene. it happened at bev's diner early on thanksgiving morning. police believe this man might also be involved in other burglaries around the city. if you have any information, please call crime stoppers. that number is 812 238 stop.
