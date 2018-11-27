Clear

The Wabash Valley - A great big snow globe

The Wabash Valley - A great big snow globe

Posted: Tue Nov 27 14:36:55 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 27 14:36:55 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for The Wabash Valley - A great big snow globe

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we had some we had some snow for several hours today! it didn't cause too many issues... but it made for a great sight if you could just stay inside and watch it! news 10 photojournalist devan ridgeway shot this video for us in terre haute! tonight isolated snow showers before 7pm. mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 18. west northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. chance of precipitation is 10%. wednesday increasing clouds, with a high near 33. west southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. wednesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. south southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. tonight isolated snow showers before 7pm. mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 18. west northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. chance of precipitation is 10%. wednesday increasing clouds, with a high near 33. west southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. wednesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. south tonight isolated snow showers before 7pm. mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 18. west northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. chance of precipitation is 10%. wednesday increasing clouds, with a high near 33. west southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. wednesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. south southeast tonight isolated snow showers before 7pm. mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 18. west northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. chance of precipitation is 10%. wednesday increasing clouds, with a high near 33. west southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. wednesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. south southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Terre Haute
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Robinson
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 10°
Indianapolis
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 10°
Rockville
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
Casey
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 9°
Brazil
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Marshall
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
Light Evening Snow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Classic draw

Image

Hey Kevin - 11/27

Image

Giving Tuesday at the Woods

Image

Giving Tuesday at the Parke Vermillion Humane Society

Image

Shopping for Toys for Tots in Brazil

Image

Police search for burglary suspect

Image

The Wabash Valley - A great big snow globe

Image

Wabash Valley school offers free breakfast

Image

Is your car ready for cold weather?

Image

Hubert Kraemer enters guilty plea

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art