Speech to Text for The Wabash Valley - A great big snow globe

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we had some we had some snow for several hours today! it didn't cause too many issues... but it made for a great sight if you could just stay inside and watch it! news 10 photojournalist devan ridgeway shot this video for us in terre haute! tonight isolated snow showers before 7pm. mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 18. west northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. chance of precipitation is 10%. wednesday increasing clouds, with a high near 33. west southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. wednesday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. south southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.