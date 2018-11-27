Clear

Wabash Valley school offers free breakfast

Wabash Valley school offers free breakfast

Posted: Tue Nov 27 14:34:10 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 27 14:34:10 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Wabash Valley school offers free breakfast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

getting getting your kids ready for school can be a difficult task. one wabash valley school wants to help by offering free breakfast to students. news 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us how north daviess schools are able to provide the meals. < "it is said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. that's even more true for kids going to school. now officals here at north daviess schools look to provide that meal for their students." breakfast at north daviess community schools will soon be free. students from kindergarten to twelfth grade will be able to get meals. currently the school provides breakfast to about twenty percent of students. north daviess hopes to increase these numbers to sixty percent. currently the schools work with the usda to provide meals to students. cost savings measures have resulted in the u-s-d-a refunding money to north daviess. today i spoke with north daviess elementary principle renee judy. she hopes providing meals will help to improve student performance. "concentration you know the cognitive development. the cognitive responses. the kids do much better when they've had a nutritious breakfast." "north daviess community schools will begin providing breakfast at the beginning of december. in daviess county, gary brian news 10." >
Terre Haute
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Robinson
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 10°
Indianapolis
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 10°
Rockville
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
Casey
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 9°
Brazil
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Marshall
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
Light Evening Snow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Classic draw

Image

Hey Kevin - 11/27

Image

Giving Tuesday at the Woods

Image

Giving Tuesday at the Parke Vermillion Humane Society

Image

Shopping for Toys for Tots in Brazil

Image

Police search for burglary suspect

Image

The Wabash Valley - A great big snow globe

Image

Wabash Valley school offers free breakfast

Image

Vigo County leaders show support for new History Center

Image

Is your car ready for cold weather?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art