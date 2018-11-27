Speech to Text for Wabash Valley school offers free breakfast

getting getting your kids ready for school can be a difficult task. one wabash valley school wants to help by offering free breakfast to students. news 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us how north daviess schools are able to provide the meals. < "it is said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. that's even more true for kids going to school. now officals here at north daviess schools look to provide that meal for their students." breakfast at north daviess community schools will soon be free. students from kindergarten to twelfth grade will be able to get meals. currently the school provides breakfast to about twenty percent of students. north daviess hopes to increase these numbers to sixty percent. currently the schools work with the usda to provide meals to students. cost savings measures have resulted in the u-s-d-a refunding money to north daviess. today i spoke with north daviess elementary principle renee judy. she hopes providing meals will help to improve student performance. "concentration you know the cognitive development. the cognitive responses. the kids do much better when they've had a nutritious breakfast." "north daviess community schools will begin providing breakfast at the beginning of december. in daviess county, gary brian news 10." >