Speech to Text for Vigo County leaders show support for new History Center

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

was 57 years old. vigo county leaders are showing their support for the new history center! county commissioners recommended giving 50-thousand dollars to the museum in 20--19. historical society leaders say the county council has approved that proposal. the money will help with the county history exhibit. it will include information about how the area has changed over hundreds of years. crews have been working on the history center for several months. the new center is on wabash avenue. it should