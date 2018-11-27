Speech to Text for Is your car ready for cold weather?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cold weather is tough on our bodies, but it's also tough on our cars. without proper maintenance, you could be paying the price. storm team 10's chris piper is out live right now. he's here to walks us through the small things we can be doing right now. rondrell, many people are preparing for the winter season by getting out the heavy coats, or buying things like snow shovels. but something else we need to be thinking about, are our cars. today i talked to brad bole of blackburn collision. he says winter is one of their busiest times of the year, simply because your car needs more maintenance. some of the things you can do though are simple. things as small as checking the air in your tires. "you always want to check the tire pressure, because it can change with the different changes in temperature. in the summer time, the air will expand, and in the winter time it will contract and therefore you need to put more air in your tires." now coming up at six, i'll have a few other things you should be keeping an eye on, and tomorrow, i'll have more on what items you want to have in a car emergency kit. in terre haute, chris piper, storm team