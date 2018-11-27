Clear

Hubert Kraemer enters guilty plea

Posted: Tue Nov 27 14:07:56 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

10. a man in a high-profile child neglect case has confessed. we've been following this story for several months... hubert kraemer pleaded "guilty" to "5"-counts of neglect of a dependent. he originally faced "9"-counts. kraemer.. and "3"-other family members were caregivers for "9"-year-old cameron hoopingarner" he was blind and weighed less than "15"-pounds at the time of his death. "that" was back in february of last year. kraemer's court hearing
