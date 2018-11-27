Clear

Bedbug found at the Vigo County Annex

Posted: Tue Nov 27 14:07:37 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 27 14:07:37 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

vigo the vigo county annex was quiet... and taped off part of the day... county leaders say there was a pest problem they discovered.. i'm rondrell moore. susan dinkel has the week off. some offices had to close their doors this morning. we turn to news 10's lacey clifton who's live from the annex to explain what happened. rondrell-- to tell this story-- we have to rewind to yesterday evening. that's when someone first found the pest problem. commissioner jon marvel says "a" bed bug was found on " chair" in one of the offices. he says this is **not an infestation-- or anything for customers to be worried about. but-- it did cause a bit of a lull in business this morning. when i was there before 10:30-- a few offices were sealed off with green tape. marvel says two offices.. and two adjoining offices.. were sealed off as a precaution. he didn't elaborate on where exactly the bug was found. but.. i saw the plat mapping.. auditor.. and casa offices taped off. by this afternoon-- the auditor's office was back open-- but the casa office was still taped up. commissioner marvel says it's important to remember-- something like this could happen anywhere. "what people have to understand is, you could go to a movie theater this afternoon, or go to the grocery store, and pick up a multitude of bugs and take them home." marvel says just because it was a low level issue-- doesn't mean the county is taking it lightly. we'll talk more about the treatment methods they're using coming up on news 10 at six. reporting live from the vigo county annex-- lacey clifton-- news
