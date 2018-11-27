Speech to Text for West Terre Haute Officer voted out, alleges racism from board member

remained open during this process. the west terre haute safety board voted last night to let go one of the town's police officers. the vote was 2 to 1 to fire officer jonathan stevens senior. news 10's abby kirk joins us in studio to explain more on this decision. //////// the board decided to dismiss "officer jonathan stevens senior." stevens has five days to request a hearing. he says he will. stevens had been on paid administrative leave. that's after police arrested "him" in a domestic violence incident. stevens later "pleaded" guilty to a "lesser" sentence o disorderly conduct. last night---at the meeting----the town council brought in "attoney chris gambill" for the meeting. he says the law is clear.... stevens can be "fired"....because he was "convicted of a crime." stevens is fighting back. heather says, "you don't think that you should be held responsible then for breaking the law as a police officer?" stevens says, "i thank you for your time." //////// "stevens" plans to fight the decision, but he refused to tell us more details about the specific incident that police arrested him for. "stevens" did tell us he has evidence that a board member used the "n-word" and made racist remarks about him. these documents that date back to 20-13. he says " chuck stranahan" called him the "n-word" and mad racist remarks about him. in documents stevens has gathered, "four different employees" made statements in regards to the claims. they are all signed by the former chief. the letters state that employees overheard "stranahan" talking. according to these documents, the witnesses corroborate stevens' claims. "you're using those types of racist, derogatory comments towards an individual and you still maintain your job... shouldn't be me that's jobs on the line it should be his." ////////// we have linked stevens claims against stranahan on our wesbsite----wthi-tv dot com. we asked the town board members for comment... but they declined. back