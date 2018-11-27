Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Clear

so here's so here's the latest photo from nasa's insight lander. it safely landed on the surface of mars yesterday. now here's something cool... nasa's "mars odyssey orbital" relayed these signals back to earth. the orbital also took two pictures where insight landed. insight's solar panels are working properly. this is key because it allows the lander to recharge its batteries on a daily basis. louds will try to think out into the afternoon, letting some sunshine break through. then, partly cloudy and cold tonight as lows drop to 18. it could feel like it's temperatures are in the single digits tomorrow morning. some sunshine to start tomorrow, but clouds moving in; it'll be a few degrees warmer at 34.
Terre Haute
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 11°
Robinson
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 9°
Indianapolis
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 11°
Rockville
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Casey
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 8°
Brazil
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 11°
Marshall
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Some sun returning; still cold.
