Speech to Text for Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

so here's so here's the latest photo from nasa's insight lander. it safely landed on the surface of mars yesterday. now here's something cool... nasa's "mars odyssey orbital" relayed these signals back to earth. the orbital also took two pictures where insight landed. insight's solar panels are working properly. this is key because it allows the lander to recharge its batteries on a daily basis. louds will try to think out into the afternoon, letting some sunshine break through. then, partly cloudy and cold tonight as lows drop to 18. it could feel like it's temperatures are in the single digits tomorrow morning. some sunshine to start tomorrow, but clouds moving in; it'll be a few degrees warmer at 34. louds will try to think out into the afternoon, letting some sunshine break through. then, partly cloudy and cold tonight as lows drop to 18. it could feel like it's temperatures are in the single digits tomorrow morning. some sunshine to start tomorrow, but clouds moving in; it'll be a few degrees warmer at 34. louds will try to think out into the afternoon, letting some sunshine break through. then, partly cloudy and cold tonight as lows drop to 18. it could feel like it's temperatures are in the single digits tomorrow morning. some sunshine to start tomorrow, but clouds moving in; it'll be a few degrees warmer at 34.