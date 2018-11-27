Speech to Text for All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

? a west terre haute police officer says he filed a federal lawsuit regarding the claims against a "west terre haute council member. at a public meeting last night, the board fired "officer jonathan stevens sr." news 10's abby kirk has continuing coverage this morning. abby? jon, i've taken a look at these letters that are from "stevens" directly. "stevens" says he filed a federal lawsuit regarding the claims against a "west terre haute town council member...."chuck stranahan." he says "stranahan" called him "n-word" and made racist remarks about him. in documents stevens has gathered, "four different employees" made statements in regards to the claims. they are all signed by the former chief. the west terre haute safety board voted 2 to 1 to "fire" stevens. "stevens had been on paid administrative leave following his arrest in a domestic violence incident. he refused to tell us more details about the specific incident that police arrested him for. we have linked stevens claims against stranahan on our wesbsite----wthi-tv dot com. live in west terre haute, ak, news 10. police say the second suspect in an armed robbery is still at large this morning... this is surveillance video from the "casey's general store" on western avenue in clinton, indiana. it happened thanksgiving morning. police say two masked men -- armed with shotguns -- demanded money from the cashier. the pair made off with an unknown amount of cash and a box of cigarettes. police say a chase -- in a stolen truck -- ended near the terre town baseball field. caleb mccullough was arrested. he faces charges of "armed robbery with a deadly weapon"... but police need your help in tracking down the second suspect... if you have any information on his identity or whereabouts -- call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop. remember -- "all" tips reported are anonymous. a new study says the roads you drive on every day -- may be some of the worst in the country! "l-v-l-5" recently made a list ranking road conditions by state. the phone application company used pictures of roads -- taken by its app users. both indiana and illinois ranked top 10 worst in the country. illinois placed sixth -- while the hoosier state cracked third. if you're looking for the hulman center ticket office... you'll find it at a new location today. the office will be at tirey hall, in room t-150. it's at indiana state university, just west of seventh street and larry bird avenue. the move is due to ongoing renovations at the current facility. i-s-u will also open a temporary ticket office for all sycamore home basketball games. that will be located on the west side of hulman center at the eighth street entrance. this office will only be open one hour before games. and today is the day to give! local groups hope you'll consider donating to "giving tuesday" the national movement encourages people to give after spending the weekend shopping... several non-profits and charities are taking part today. some include the american red cross and the clay county humane society. < mainly sunny today - but not warm at all - with a high at 27. even under a sunny sky - a few flurries may drop from nearby cloud cover. lows tonight sink to 17. it will feel like its in the single digits tomorrow morning in many places. then, increasing clouds for your wednesday; a little warmer with a high at 34. eric stidman has the answer to this morning's weather buzz. that's it.. for "news 10 this morning". be sure to join us for news 10 at midday.