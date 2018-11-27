Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. cold. High: 28°

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Not as breezy. Low: 18°

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. Increasing colds. High: 34°

Detailed Forecast: An area of high pressure over the plains will begin to the clear the sky on this Tuesday but it will continue to usher in this winter-like atmosphere. Plan for a cold day with temperatures only getting into the upper 20s. Some areas to the south may climb above the freezing threshold. These cold, but calm conditions should last through the first part of the day on Thursday. Beyond that, another weather system will begin trekking in and bring warmr air, but chances for rain.

