Partly sunny. cold. High: 28°

An area of high pressure over the plains will begin to the clear the sky on this Tuesday but it will continue to usher in this winter-like atmosphere.

Posted: Tue Nov 27 02:55:03 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 27 02:58:40 PST 2018

Tuesday: Partly sunny. cold. High: 28°

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Not as breezy. Low: 18°

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. Increasing colds. High: 34°

Detailed Forecast: An area of high pressure over the plains will begin to the clear the sky on this Tuesday but it will continue to usher in this winter-like atmosphere. Plan for a cold day with temperatures only getting into the upper 20s. Some areas to the south may climb above the freezing threshold. These cold, but calm conditions should last through the first part of the day on Thursday. Beyond that, another weather system will begin trekking in and bring warmr air, but chances for rain.

Terre Haute
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Robinson
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Indianapolis
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 11°
Rockville
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Casey
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 7°
Brazil
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Marshall
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 14°
Some sun returning; still cold.
All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Partly sunny. cold. High: 28°

Monday late forecast

The different types of winter storms

North Knox girls

Josiah Wallace

The Robinson Bus Barn

West Terre Haute Police Officers learns his fate

Sycamore football

Hey Kevin 11-26

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

The latest Closings and Delays

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art