Speech to Text for Monday late forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

fine, light snow possible. mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. west northwest wind 8 to 13 mph. tuesday mostly sunny, with a high near 27. west northwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. tuesday night partly cloudy, with a low around 18. west northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. tonight fine, light snow possible. mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. west northwest wind 8 to 13 mph. tuesday mostly sunny, with a high near 27. west northwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. tuesday night partly cloudy, with a low around 18. west northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. tonight fine, light snow possible. mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. west northwest wind 8 to 13 mph. tuesday mostly sunny, with a high near 27. west northwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. tuesday night partly cloudy, with a low around 18. west northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. tonight fine, light snow possible. mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. west northwest wind 8 to 13 mph. tuesday mostly sunny, with a high near 27. west northwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. tuesday night partly cloudy, with a low around 18. west northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.