The different types of winter storms

winter winter storms can cause many problems for the wabash valley - but where the storms are formed can help predict how much snow the area can get. storm team 10's brady harp has an inside look on how the storm team tracks winter weather. <when determining how much snow a winter storm is going to dump on the wabash valley - you really have got to pay attention to where the storm actually starts. this is an alberta clipper. i know you are seeing a lot on the screen but let's walk you through it. that orange through it. that orange color is warmer air and the blue is cooler air. where the warmer air is rain likes to fall and where the cooler air is snow falls. winter storms like to form around a low pressure that's the "l" on the screen. all that means is lows like to spin air around. alberta clippers like to move through to the north and they don't really travel south so when that happens the wabash valley mostly gets rain. so when the cooler air arrives and pushes out the rain the wabash valley usually doesn't get snow. a colorado low is a different type of winter storm. remember this is all about where the winter storm starts. they like to form over colorado and swing further south. because of this they usually cut the wabash valley in half. you can see a wintry mix seperating snow to the north and rain further south. the storm seperates the wabash valley right over i-70 sometimes. this is why it seems like i-70 is the dividing line between snow and rain. the third type of storm - a panhandle hook travels right toward the great lakes. it forms in the texas panhandle - that's why it's named the panhandle hook. but every once in a while you're going to see the storm take a wider turn and almost head right for kentucky and when this storm does that this is the storm that's going to provide the most snow for the wabash valley because the warmer air is so far south and the wabash valley is being impacted by cold air. those are just three of the types of winter storms. if you can pay attention to where these storms start you can get a pretty good idea of how much snow will fall on the wabash valley. >