Speech to Text for North Knox girls

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the ovc in scoring at 17 points per game... girls high school hoops, north knox hosted north central... when you face north knox you have to find a way to stop superstar makinzi meurer, good luck with that.... look at her dribble right around the defense for two...she'll play defense as well... meurer the steal and hoop....she went for 30 points.. north central fell behind early, they finished the first half strong...averi davidson nails three of her 20 in the game... lady t-birds only down two at the half.. second half...north central dared anyone to step up on north knox and beat them besides meurer... sierra davis says i'll take that challenge, she hits the jumper... north