Clear

North Knox girls

North Knox beats North Central

Posted: Mon Nov 26 19:27:42 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 26 19:27:42 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for North Knox girls

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the ovc in scoring at 17 points per game... girls high school hoops, north knox hosted north central... when you face north knox you have to find a way to stop superstar makinzi meurer, good luck with that.... look at her dribble right around the defense for two...she'll play defense as well... meurer the steal and hoop....she went for 30 points.. north central fell behind early, they finished the first half strong...averi davidson nails three of her 20 in the game... lady t-birds only down two at the half.. second half...north central dared anyone to step up on north knox and beat them besides meurer... sierra davis says i'll take that challenge, she hits the jumper... north
Terre Haute
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Robinson
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 11°
Indianapolis
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Rockville
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Casey
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 8°
Brazil
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 14°
Marshall
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Cloudy, Windy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday late forecast

Image

The different types of winter storms

Image

North Knox girls

Image

Josiah Wallace

Image

The Robinson Bus Barn

Image

West Terre Haute Police Officers learns his fate

Image

Sycamore football

Image

Hey Kevin 11-26

Image

Local business going online only for Cyber Monday

Image

Salvation Army signups

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art