Clear

Josiah Wallace

Wallace named OVC Newcomer of the Week

Posted: Mon Nov 26 19:26:48 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 26 19:26:48 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Josiah Wallace

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

game.> former marshall star josiah wallace has been named the ohio valley conference newcomer of the week.... the sophomore in first season at eastern illinois averaged 24 points, 4.7 rebounds and three assist last week in three games... he scored a career-high 31 points saturday in eiu's overtime win over arkansas state... for the season he ranks fifth in
Terre Haute
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Robinson
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 11°
Indianapolis
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Rockville
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Casey
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 8°
Brazil
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 14°
Marshall
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Cloudy, Windy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday late forecast

Image

The different types of winter storms

Image

North Knox girls

Image

Josiah Wallace

Image

The Robinson Bus Barn

Image

West Terre Haute Police Officers learns his fate

Image

Sycamore football

Image

Hey Kevin 11-26

Image

Local business going online only for Cyber Monday

Image

Salvation Army signups

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art