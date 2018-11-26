Clear

The Robinson Bus Barn

The Robinson Bus Barn

Posted: Mon Nov 26 19:22:12 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 26 19:22:12 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

The Robinson Bus Barn

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

michigan has the worst. the robinson, illinois school board is changing direction when it comes to the unit's transportation facility. news 10 has been following the district's efforts to find a new place for a transportation and maintenance facility. you are looking at video of the current "bus barn" on south jackson street. originially -- the board hoped to build a completely new facility behind robinson high school... but -- it would have cost around 2-million dollars. now the district is in the process of buying another property for less money. superintendent josh quick tells news 10 the new location is at 1301 west main street. the cost for the nearly 5-acre property is just under 1- point-3 million dollars. it will cost the district another 30-thousand to make needed changes to the property. quick says he hopes to make the transition soon...
Cloudy, Windy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

