West Terre Haute Police Officers learns his fate

a west terre haute police officer has learned whether or not he will keep his job. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 on my fox 10. patrece dayton has the night off. the west terre haute safety board met tonight to decide if the department should keep -- or fire -- an officer after he broke the law. news 10's heather good is live in west terre haute. she continues coverage tonight with more on the board's decision. rondrell... the board decided to dismiss officer jonathan stevens senior... but this process is not over. stevens says he plans to fight the decision. the public is also weighing in. < the decision to "dismiss" a west terre haute police officer was made in minutes. some were left stunned... nats: "why was we invited if... we couldn't opinion." others satisfied. nats: "best thing for the town." the west terre haute safety board voted 2 to 1 to remove officer jonathan stevens senior from his job. stevens had been on paid administrative leave following his arrest in a domestic violence incident. stevens later pleaded guilty to a lesser sentence of disorderly conduct. the town council brought in attorney chris gambill for the meeting. gambill says indiana code is clear. stevens was convicted of a crime so he can be fired. but the process is not over. according to gambill... stevens has until the end of business monday to request a hearing. stevens says he will. then the board would have to conduct a hearing and present evidence to support the decision to dismiss stevens. the board could go back on it's decision... but if not... and stevens is still dismissed... he could make an appeal to a vigo county superior court. after the decision... stevens called out board member chuck stranahan saying he has evidence stranahan used the "n'-word and made racist remarks about him. stevens says, "he should not have been able to vote. it's a biased vote. he shouldn't be able to vote." stevens says he filed a federal lawsuit regarding his claims against stranahan. stevens says, "you're using those types of racist, derogatory comments towards an individual and you still maintain your job... shouldn't be me that's jobs on the line it should be his." he declined to talk about the incident that landed him in jail. heather says, "you don't think that you should be held responsible then for breaking the law as a police officer?" stevens says, "i thank you for your time."> you can learn more about stevens claims against stranahan on our website. i asked the town board members for comment... but they declined. live in west terre haute, heather