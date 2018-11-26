Speech to Text for Sycamore football

season and one and four without him.... the 2018 missouri valley football conference all-conference teams were announced today, the sycamores were well reprsented... running back juh-quan keys was named first team all-mvfc...this is really cool to see the senior earn this honor... his season was cut short when he suffered a hip injury during week nine in the sycamores october 20th road win at southern illinois... despite going down with the injury keys still led the sycamores and ranked fourth in the conference in rushing with 948 yards... he led the mvfc with 13 rushing touchdowns and rushing yards per game at 135.4... the sycamores jonas griffith was also named first team all-mvc... the junior linebacker dominated....he led the mvfc in total tackles with 132.... he's tops in the nation with 7.4 solo tackles per game and ranks fifth natinoally with 12 tackles per game... he also was tops on isu with three and a half sacks... isu had eight other players receive recognition from the conference... five sycamores earned second team all-mvfc led by the leagues newcomer of the year, in