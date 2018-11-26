Speech to Text for Local business going online only for Cyber Monday

cyber monday is cyber cyber monday is great for people who want to get deals.. while avoiding the crowds. it's the day to shop online. two local businesses are taking advantage... but they're going through some pretty interesting lengths to keep the focus online... news 10s jada huddlestun joins us to explain what they're doing. rondrell, i spoke with two local botique owners right here in the wabash valley. while they prepared for today's cyber monday sales.. they're also getting ready for some big changes. < yvette morgan and lori mitchell own the boutiques modern charm and millie and maude. the two have been in business together for years.. but they have an announcement for 20-19. "it"s bitter sweet you know we've both been sad about uh making the decision to close our brick and morter shop but we're trying to be excited for what's next." that new chapter includes running their businesses solely online. appropriately, they chose cyber monday to make the announcement. mitchell says many people are turning to online shopping. they knew it was time they did the same. "it's tough because i think people do like that being able to go into a boutique that tangable like you know where they can feel the product and try it on but i think people are really leaning toward the convienence of shopping online." morgan says it can be challenging to keep up with things in the store while promoting an online presence. money also played a factor in their new plan. "well you don't have the over head i mean you just don't have the overhead when you're an online shop and so i think that's where a lot of people are going right now. competing with several different boutiques in town has also been a challenge. morgan says since she opened shop 12 years ago.. they're have been eight other botiques to open locally. "with a lot of other locally owned botiques opening in town um even though the larger shops are closing people are shopping local but they're also shopping online." although they're headed in a new direction.. mitchell says this isn't goodbye. "we both live here and um take part in a lot of community things so um you wont be able to get rid of us that easily."> as of now.. there is no official closing date for the two botiques. mitchell and morgan say they'll be there until their lease is taken over. you can head to our website for more on their new online sites.