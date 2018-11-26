Clear
Salvation Army signups

Salvation Army signups

Posted: Mon Nov 26 15:27:15 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 26 15:27:15 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

losing your job.. or simply not being able to make ends meet is extra hard during the holidays. the salvation army expects to help around 1-thousand local families this year. today, the organization helped families sign up for toys for tots. a caseworker says there's a huge need in the area for christmas assitance. she says there's nothing wrong with asking for help. "a lot of people assume that it's the same families we help year after year but we have so many families that have come in, they have never needed it before. they don't want to ask for it, but they do it for their kids.and then we don't see them the next year. " for more information about supporting the salvation army... or getting help.. call the organization. that number is 812 232 4081.
