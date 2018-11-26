Speech to Text for Indiana and Illinois have bad roads

a new report has ranked each state by which has the worst road conditions. ufortunately, both indiana and illinois are in the top ten... news 10s lacey clifton explains where the data came from. a company called lvl5 used crowdsourcing to rate these roads. photos of road conditions were taken by people using the lvl5 app. i caught up with a few motorists to get their take on how illinois and indiana stacked up. <it's music to any driver's ears. *nats* hearing your own travel thanks to crummy road conditions. a phone application company recently ranked all 50 states on road quality. so how did the bi-state fair? reporter 'between illinois and indiana, which would you say has worse roads?' "probably indiana. it gets pretty bumpy and uh quite a few potholes." "let me just say that as i got into illinois, the road was instantly more clear." as it turns out-- the driver consensus matches up with the list. illinois was ranked 6th worst for road quality. and... you'll find indiana at number 3. "there's been a few times where i've hit a few gnarly potholes, and i've had to pullover and make sure that my car wasn't damaged. but, nothing that prevented me from driving." motorist justin russell feels the hoosier state is spending a good amount of money on fixing roads. but he wonders how efficient things are being done. "there's the constant lane closures where they're trying to repair the road. to me, it doesn't seem like they get very far very quickly." as for driver john tracy, he's trying to cut the midwest some slack. "it's just the weather. the freezing and thawing it heats the roads up and down. the expansion and contraction, it's just the way nature works."> michigan has the worst roads in the country while florida has the best. to view the rankings of all 50 states, head to wthi tv dot com.