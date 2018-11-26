Speech to Text for Why do bridges get icy first?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

know driving in the winter weather can be dangerous. but certain spots can be worse than others. storm team 10's chris piper joins us now live from terre haute's south side. he's there to tell us why bridges ice before roadways. chris. lacey. on cold and wet days like today, if you're traveling - you should already be driving with caution. but especially as you get to bridges like you get to bridges like the one behind me. < we've all seen the signs that bridges ice before roadways, but why? what makes the big difference between the two? first, we need to talk about the difference between how each holds heat. the roadways on either side of the bridge tend to hold heat better, because it takes the heat longer to leave the ground beneath the road. since there's usually nothing below a bridge, cold air can freely move over, under, and around the bridge. in situations where we have winter weather moving through, the cold air moves past the bridge quickly, making it cool down much quicker than the road leading up to the bridge. the road still cools down, but at a much slower rate than the bridge itself. bridges are also usually made of concrete or metal, which conducts cold very well. the colder the surface of the bridge, the easier it will hold ice the easier it will hold ice and become slippery. pair all of these factors together, and you'll almost always see ice on the bridge before you do on the road. > now remember.. always slow down when driving in winter weather. and if you ever start to slide, pump your brakes, don't hold them. reporting live in terre haute, chris piper,