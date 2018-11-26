Speech to Text for Lydia's Closet helps Oblong residents in need

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

community it in a small community it can sometimes be hard to find help for those in need. but that's not the case in oblong, illinois. news 10 bureau chief "gary brian" tells us how one organization is providing clothing for those in need. < "lydia's closet is a clothing boutique here in oblong illinois. there are clothes in all sizes. they're all here free for those in need." rows and rows of clothes line the aisles of lydia's closet. "we try to have everything sorted so that we have our ladies sizes. they range from extra small to extra large." the boutique is the brainchild of diann bomer. "i literally had a dream one night that we had bought property and people were coming to get clothes. the sign said 'lydia's closet'. i got up the next morning told my husband and he said 'well that's what we need to do then.'" lydia's closet has been open for a year. clothing at the store comes from community donations. the outpouring of support has been so great that lydia's closet has expanded four times. "we've just been very blessed. i like to say that god provides and we distribute." over 6,000 pieces of clothing are available to those in need. for bomer that need goes beyond what is given away at the closet. "everyone deserves dignity and respect. and that's what we try to do here as well is to provide that. so that they feel loved and accepted." dignity and respect is built into the boutique's layout. clothes are hung and displayed much like any other for profit organization. all to provide a welcoming place for people who need it. "i was a teacher for 31 years and i retired from teaching i guess to do this. and it ranks right up there as being one of the most rewarding things i think that i've ever done." "the organization just made a large donation in the terre haute area. at six oclock i'll tell you what six oclock i'll haute area. at six oclock i'll tell you what the donation was. in oblong illinois, gary brian news 10."