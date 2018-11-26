Speech to Text for Casey's armed robbery arrest

recognizance. new details this afternoon.. as authorities continue to search for an armed robber. you're looking at a photo taken from surveillance video at the "casey's general store" on "western avenue" in clinton. police say early thanksgiving morning.. "2"-masked men.. armed with shotguns.. demanded money from the cashier. the duo took an unknown amount of money and a box full of cigarettes before leaving the store. police say a pursuit.. in a stolen truck.. ended near the terre town baseball field. terre town baseball field. "caleb mccullough" was arrested and charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon. a second suspect is still at large. if you have any information on his identity or whereabouts.. call crime stoppers at