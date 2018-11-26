Speech to Text for How can car versus pedestrian accidents be avoided?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

accidents like this one can be avoided. she joins us now live with more. sarah... lacey. this is the second time this month that a person has been hit and killed by a car. the first one happened just a few weeks ago on 3rd street and 3rd avenue. then.. just last night another victim. but it can happen anywhere.. especially busy streets like this one. < it happened late sunday night. that's when the terre haute police department got the call about a man being hit by a car. when they got to the scene.. the man had died. 'last night just shows the bad thing that can happen if you cross and traffics not alerted to you, they don't see you and they can't react and stop." it was similar scene earlier in november. that's when police say a man ran across 3rd street and was hit by a car. he was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. "we've had two recent fatalties and they were both in the evening and dark." chief plasse says people getting hit is not something they see or hear about often. but comments on the departments facebook page.. say close calls happen all the time. one person wrote they saw a car have to swerve to miss hitting a girl riding her bike across the street. she crashed the bike but wasn't hit by the car. another person commented saying someone stepped out in front of their car around the poplar street area. one person says it doesn't surpise them considering the amount of times they see people walking in the road. "we don't typically get a lot of calls about someone crossing in front of them because more than likely by the time we get there they'd be gone and we don't typically get very many calls on that at all but i'm not saying that doesn't not saying that doesn't happen alot." he says people shouldn't be crossing the street without a crosswalk or some sort of protection that's when things can get dangerous. especially at night because cars aren't expecting a person to be there. "when you're driving try to be as alert as you. keep your eyes on the road until you get there and if you're walking please do not cross where you're not protected... the travel portion of the road is for vehicles it's not for pedestrians."> like chief plasse said when you're driving pay attention to the road. but he also says when you're walking.. especially near a street like this one.. you should also be paying attention and not on your phone. reporting live in terre haute.. sarah lehman.. back to you.