Name released in fatal crash

Posted: Mon Nov 26 14:23:18 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

new for you at five-- police have released the name of a man who was hit by a car and died last night. the crash happened at 17th and poplar streets in terre haute. thpd says 65-year-old everett meeker was the everett meeker was the victim. he was from terre haute. witnesses told police "meeker" was walking across poplar street when a
