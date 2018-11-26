Speech to Text for Name released in fatal crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new for you at five-- police have released the name of a man who was hit by a car and died last night. the crash happened at 17th and poplar streets in terre haute. thpd says 65-year-old everett meeker was the everett meeker was the victim. he was from terre haute. witnesses told police "meeker" was walking across poplar street when a