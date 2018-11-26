Speech to Text for Person arrested in connection to morning power outage

a terre haute woman has been arrested in connection to this morning's power outage. a car accident knocked out power to roughly 200 homes in eastern vigo county. indiana state police arrested 23 year old conner rollo of terre haute. rollow told police she was southbound when she swerved to miss a deer. a witness who was following her told police she was driving around 80 miles per hour and was all over the road. rollo admitted to drinking a case of beer at a friend's house. her blood alcohol concentration was .23 percent. she appeared in court late this morning. police say a driver hit a utility pole, which caused the power outage. duke energy told us this particular utility pole contained three circuits. that's why it took crews longer to restore power