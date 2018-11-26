Speech to Text for Sycamores lead nation in 3PT%

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

while saturday's win over western kentucky was a good victory for the sycamores.. you might be surprised to learn that indiana state actually leads the country in an important category.. of all the teams in division one basketball.. no one is shooting the three pointer better than indiana state.. at 48-point-three percent.. the sycamores have the highest three-point percentage in the n-c-a-a.. jordan barnes and tyreke key lead i-s-u in long balls.. hitting a combined 57 percent of attempts.. and remember.. indiana state will get other accurate shooters christian williams and cooper neese in december.. sycamore head coach greg lansing says everybody on the team has the green light to shoot from range.. < we've got good shooters. and it's not just jb. it's not just tyreke. and we've got a couple that can make them coming in december. if you take a good shot, i don't worry about you missing. alford used to say if you don't get a good catch, don't shoot it. because you're probably going to miss it. so as long as you get a good catch and you're open, shoot it. and we've got a lot of guys that we have confidence in. that provides you stretching the defense and getting a little pressure off tyreke and jb.> indiana state will aim to keep up the hot shooting on wednesday.. that's when