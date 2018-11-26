All You Need to Know for Monday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

vigo county homes on the east side could get their power back around noon today. that's after a power outage in terre haute. this is a live look from state road 46 near the village quarter. the vigo county sheriff's department tells us a drunk driver knocked down a pole at around 11 last night. duke energy says times of restoration vary. the sheriff's department tells us if you need to go south on state road 46, the best way would to be to come off of hulman street.

closures could be part of your commute this morning in terre haute... this impacts the area of "locust street" -- from 3rd to 4th street. the closure is expected to las through thursday for sewer repair.

we're still waiting to learn the name of a person hit and killed by a car in terre haute. it happened sunday night -- just before 9 -- at the intersection of 17th and poplar. witnesses told police the person was walking across polar. that's when they were hit by a car travelling west.

a 22-year-old woman is dead after a crash in clark county, illinois. it happened just after 3 sunday morning. police say 22-year-old -- "tania wycoff" -- was heading north on illinois route 1. that's when she lost control of her car. police say the car rolled over several times after hitting an embankment. investigators say wycoff was thrown from the vehicle and died. police say she was "not" wearing a seatbelt. wycoff was from the marshall area.

tonight -- a public meeting will determine the fate of a west terre haute police officer's job... that's after "jonathan stevens senior" pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. originally -- he faced domestic battery charges. now -- the "west terre haute safety board" will decide if stevens will keep his job. the meeting is scheduled for 6:30 tonight at the "west terre haute town hall". it "is" open to the public.

happening today... a community is honoring its former pastor by giving back to others. "bob kumpf" died last month after battling brain cancer. he was the pastor of "center point united methodist church". to celebrate "his" life -- his congregation is looking to gift life to others through a blood drive. you can stop by the church today. they'll be collecting blood from 2:30 until 7:30 tonight.

with those holiday finds -- you'll want to make sure they arrive on time for christmas. so here are some dates to keep in mind... the deadline for priority mail and first class mail is december 20th. that's if you want your packages to arrive by december 25th. this includes greeting cards and packages. the deadline for priority mail express is december 22nd.

the city of terre haute will continue picking up leaves this week. crews will work along hulman street to margaret avenue -- and from 19th street to state road 46. remember -- don't leave limbs or other items in the leaf piles. you can mulch or bag your leaves if you don't want to wait for crews to pick them up.