Snow early, temperatures drop. Wind: NW 25-30 G. 40-45 mph Afternoon Temperature: 31°

A wind advisory is in effect for the News 10 viewing area until 2:00pm EST.

Posted: Mon Nov 26 03:30:57 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 26 03:32:51 PST 2018

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

* * * * * A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2:00PM EST * * * * *

Monday: Snow early, temperatures drop. Wind: NW 25-30 G. 40-45 mph Afternoon Temperature: 31°

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, cold. Low: 19°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. cold. High: 30°

Detailed Forecast: A wind advisory is in effect for the News 10 viewing area until 2:00pm EST. A very strong area of low pressure and it's accompanying cold front will blast through the area through about mid-afternoon. This is what's causing that wind advisory. It will also cause day time temperatures to fal and feel like they are in the 20s. This same system will also keep the clouds in the sky Monday and continue to bring a chance for occasional, but light, rain and flurries. Once the front exits, colder air will hang around through at least Wednesday. Things begin to warm up again toward the end of the week, but unsettled weather returns in the form of rain. Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 22°
