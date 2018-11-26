Speech to Text for Sunday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rain early rain early tonight has the possibility of turning to snow as we move through the night and closer to tomorrow morning. lows tonight will be in the mid 30's, however temperatures will continue to drop through the day tomorrow. temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be closer to he lower 30's. there is a possibility of snow early tomorrow morning. windy conditions will take over tomorrow afternoon with gusts up to 35 miles per hour. tonight temperatures will drop to around 20 degrees. cloudy skies will continue tomorrow night. rain early tonight has the possibility of turning to snow as we move through the night and closer to tomorrow morning. lows tonight will be in the mid 30's, however temperatures will continue to drop through the day tomorrow. temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be closer to he lower 30's. there is a possibility of snow early tomorrow morning. windy conditions will take over tomorrow afternoon with gusts up to 35 miles per hour. tonight temperatures will drop to around 20 degrees. cloudy skies will continue tomorrow night. good evening.. it's been quite the turnaround for the indianapolis colts.. in just a few short weeks this squad has become a playoff rain early tonight has the possibility of turning to snow as we move through the night and closer to tomorrow morning. lows tonight will be in the mid 30's, however temperatures will continue to drop through the day tomorrow. temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be closer to he lower 30's. there is a possibility of snow early tomorrow morning. windy conditions will take over tomorrow afternoon with gusts up to 35 miles per hour. tonight