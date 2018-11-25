Speech to Text for Indiana man decorates windows

by professionals. with thanksgiving wrapped up many are now getting into the christmas spirit. you can tell by the christmas decorations that are going up all around the valley. but one indiana man chooses to show off his christmas spirit another way. news 10's garrett brown has more on how he's spreading christmas cheer using a paintbrush. it's new for you at 10. <there is no limit when it comes to art. it can be drawing on paper or molded into a sculpture. but one man from muncie chooses to use windows as his festive canvas. usually chick-fil-a is closed on sundays. but this weekend they had one patron. ron davis is a professional window painter from muncie, indiana. his passion began "thirty years" ago to help pay for his families christmas. "i went and found five stores the first year, enough to buy their christmas and it started to grow from there." since then he has painted over fifteen thousand windows throughout the state. but his career really took off after being contacted by a few major chain restaurants his window art. including the chick-fil-a in terre haute. "its exciting because it lets you know your hard work is being noticed. i've covered muncie for over thirty years and i've spoiled muncie. its nice to know that your being recognized for what your doing." in a matter of a day he will cover all the windows of a single restaurantwith the help of some family. for restaurants like chick-fil-a they are proud to support such a talented window artist. "our stores are locally owned and operated and to take other local businesses and to support each other is just wonderful so ron can go around and service these local stores. its just another way that we can kind of give back and partner with those in the community." davis's dream is to paint the windows at the white house. but until then he will continue to share his passion with communities like the wabash valley. not only spreading christmas cheer but keeping the art of window painting alive. "hopefully my grandkids, my kids, nephews and nieces will want to jump in and definitely take over my store so i can go into the bigger cities or go onto washington." this year alone davis will work on roughly twenty six christmas projects around the state. if you would like to learn or see more of davis's work we'll have a link to that on our website. that's wthitv.com. back to you.> still ahead on my fox 10... still ahead still