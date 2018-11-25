Speech to Text for Young woman killed in single car accident

as they become available. a young woman is dead after a wreck in clark county. according to illinois state police... the accident happened just after three this morning. police say tania wycoff -- of marshall -- was traveling north on illinois route 1 when she lost control of her car. investigators say the car hit an embankment before rolling over several times. they say speed was a factor in the accident. sadly... wycoff died. investigators say she was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car. the accident